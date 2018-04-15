Defense shines in Blue & White Game at Jackson State

Jackson State hung their hat on defense in 2017. If the 2018 spring game is any indication, Tiger fans will see more of the same. The Blue squad (defense) started the game forcing a 3 & out (4 points) and a interception (6 points).

They racked up points and stops in a unique Blue & White Game format en route to a 69-36 victory. The White team (offense) got on the board in the 1st quarter with a Jarrad Hayes 36 yard rushing TD.

JSU opens the season September 1st at Southern Miss.

