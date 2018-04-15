Defense shines in Blue & White Game at Jackson State

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Jackson State hung their hat on defense in 2017. If the 2018 spring game is any indication, Tiger fans will see more of the same. The Blue squad (defense) started the game forcing a 3 & out (4 points) and a interception (6 points).
They racked up points and stops in a unique Blue & White Game format en route to a 69-36 victory. The White team (offense) got on the board in the 1st quarter with a Jarrad Hayes 36 yard rushing TD.
JSU opens the season September 1st at Southern Miss.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.