#23 Mississippi State sweeps Ole Miss in softball doubleheader - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
OXFORD, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

#23 Mississippi State notched a pair of shutouts in their Sunday softball doubleheader at Ole Miss. Cassady Knudsen tossed a two-hitter in a 5-0 victory in Game 1. Holly Ward followed with a complete game in Game 2 as the Bulldogs beat the Rebels 7-0.

Reggie Harrison was the star in a nightcap that was nationally televised. She had 4 RBI including a two-run homer in the 6th.

MSU will go for the sweep Monday night. First pitch is at 6:00pm on the SEC Network.

