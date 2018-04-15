23 Mississippi State sweeps Ole Miss in softball doubleheader

#23 Mississippi State notched a pair of shutouts in their Sunday softball doubleheader at Ole Miss. Cassady Knudsen tossed a two-hitter in a 5-0 victory in Game 1. Holly Ward followed with a complete game in Game 2 as the Bulldogs beat the Rebels 7-0.

Reggie Harrison was the star in a nightcap that was nationally televised. She had 4 RBI including a two-run homer in the 6th.

FINAL | For the first time since 2011, No. 24 Mississippi State (32-11, 6-8 SEC) shuts out an SEC opponent in back-to-back games!



The Bulldogs go for the sweep tomorrow at 6 p.m. CT on the @SECNetwork!#HailState?? pic.twitter.com/sCsIVMpL4H — MSU Softball (@HailStateSB) April 16, 2018

MSU will go for the sweep Monday night. First pitch is at 6:00pm on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.