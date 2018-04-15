23 Mississippi State sweeps Ole Miss in softball doubleheader

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
#23 Mississippi State notched a pair of shutouts in their Sunday softball doubleheader at Ole Miss. Cassady Knudsen tossed a two-hitter in a 5-0 victory in Game 1. Holly Ward followed with a complete game in Game 2 as the Bulldogs beat the Rebels 7-0.
Reggie Harrison was the star in a nightcap that was nationally televised. She had 4 RBI including a two-run homer in the 6th.
FINAL | For the first time since 2011, No. 24 Mississippi State (32-11, 6-8 SEC) shuts out an SEC opponent in back-to-back games!— MSU Softball (@HailStateSB) April 16, 2018
The Bulldogs go for the sweep tomorrow at 6 p.m. CT on the @SECNetwork!#HailState?? pic.twitter.com/sCsIVMpL4H
MSU will go for the sweep Monday night. First pitch is at 6:00pm on the SEC Network.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.