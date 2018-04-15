Mississippi Valley sweeps Jackson State in Sunday doubleheader

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Jackson State won Game 1 of their series at Mississippi Valley in dominating fashion. The Delta Devils would take the series thanks to a Sunday sweep.
MVSU won 11-7 and 3-2 in Itta Bena.
Final Game Two:— Valley Baseball (@MVSUBaseball) April 15, 2018
MVSU 3 | JSU 2
That’s the Devils third series win of the year and are 8-7 in conference play! (10-20) overall record
Zac Uecker goes 5.2 to get the W
Aaron Barkley came out the pen throwing ??to notch the save!
The Tigers drop to 23-13 overall, 13-5 in SWAC play. They're now 2nd in the East Division, a game behind Alabama State. The Delta Devils are 3rd in the East at 8-7.
