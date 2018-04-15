Mississippi Valley sweeps Jackson State in Sunday doubleheader

Jackson State won Game 1 of their series at Mississippi Valley in dominating fashion. The Delta Devils would take the series thanks to a Sunday sweep.

MVSU won 11-7 and 3-2 in Itta Bena.

Final Game Two:



MVSU 3 | JSU 2

That’s the Devils third series win of the year and are 8-7 in conference play! (10-20) overall record



Zac Uecker goes 5.2 to get the W

Aaron Barkley came out the pen throwing ??to notch the save! — Valley Baseball (@MVSUBaseball) April 15, 2018

The Tigers drop to 23-13 overall, 13-5 in SWAC play. They're now 2nd in the East Division, a game behind Alabama State. The Delta Devils are 3rd in the East at 8-7.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.