Zack Shannon hit 24th HR of season as #3 Delta State splits doubleheader

Press Release from Delta State Athletics
Zack Shannon and Jason Popovichcombined for six RBIs to lead No. 5 Delta State University (30-7, 18-4 GSC) to an 11-5 win over Lee University (23-9, 14-9 GSC) in the nightcap of a doubleheader on Sunday Harvey Stadium-Ferriss Field.
The Flames used a four-run top of the 10th inning then held on for a 13-10 win in game one.
Shannon went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs connected on his 24th home run of the season and the 43rd of his career while Popovich finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs in game two.
