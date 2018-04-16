Vicksburg residents recovering after third homicide of year

The Vicksburg Police department is investigating its third homicide of the year. Vicksburg police found 45-year-old Latonya Love-Campbell in front of a house in the 100 block of Elizabeth Circle around 10:05 p.m. Warren County coroner Doug Husky pronounced her dead on the scene.

Police tell us Latonya Love-Campbell was shot in front of her home by her ex-boyfriend Darrell Lapercy Green in what police say was a disagreement that led to him shooting her. Campbell's neighbors were home when the shooting happened and were startled by the gunshots. One of them went outside to check on the scene and recognized her immediately.

"She was a nice lady, always checking on her kids and just a nice, respectable, quiet lady," said a neighbor. "She worked hard at Sullivan's Grocery, and our kids were friends with her kids."

The neighbors were just shocked.

The things that really hurt us was that her daughter wanted to come over afterward, but that meant that she would need to walk by her mother body. It was so sad, just a wild night," added the neighbor."

This is only the third homicide this year, but it still hits too close to home, especially for parents who may think everything is okay. Erica Rawlings, a mother from Vicksburg feels for the families loss and hopes for the violence in the small city to stop.

"It's not okay, because this is a horrible feeling to like have to grow up without a mom, and i feel very bad for the kids," said Rawlings. "I really hate that happened. I don't know the person personally, but I heard about it and it's devastating, and I just wish all the crime would just stop cause its nonsense. But I'm praying for her family that everything gets better."

