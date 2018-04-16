JPD investigating armed robbery of Texaco gas station - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD investigating armed robbery of Texaco gas station

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Texaco gas station robbed at gunpoint; Source: WLBT Texaco gas station robbed at gunpoint; Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are investigating a gas station robbery that happened early Monday morning.

The Texaco is at 4400 Medgar Evers Blvd was robbed.

According to police, an armed, dark clothed black man is the suspect. He ran from the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.

Nobody was injured during the robbery.

We are working to get more details on this developing investigation.

If you have any information, please call Jackson police.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:28:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:23:27 GMT
    Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

  • Man's suicide unearths decades-old sex abuse revelations

    Man's suicide unearths decades-old sex abuse revelations

    Sunday, April 15 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-15 15:38:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:43:18 GMT
    (Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP). This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for K...(Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP). This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for K...

    The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.

    More >>

    The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.

    More >>

  • McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    (Source: WJXT/CNN)(Source: WJXT/CNN)

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    More >>

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly