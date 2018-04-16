JPD investigating armed robbery of Texaco gas station

Jackson police are investigating a gas station robbery that happened early Monday morning.

The Texaco is at 4400 Medgar Evers Blvd was robbed.

According to police, an armed, dark clothed black man is the suspect. He ran from the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.

Nobody was injured during the robbery.

We are working to get more details on this developing investigation.

If you have any information, please call Jackson police.

