Hinds County bridge expected to close at 10 am Monday

A Hinds County bridge is closing after it was inspected.

The bridge on Springridge Road is scheduled to close at 10:00 a.m. Monday.

On April 10, Governor Phil Bryant ordered the Mississippi Department of Transportation to immediately close 83 locally owned bridges that have been judged deficient by the federal National Bridge Inspection Standards and the Mississippi Office of State Aid Road Construction.

The Springridge Road bridge is 4 miles south of I-20 near Deviney Equipment.

It will remain closed until it is in compliance with federal and state laws, regulations and standards.

