Woman's body found in creek in north Jackson

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A woman's body was found in a creek near the Pebble Creek Apartments in Jackson, and police are calling it a homicide. 

Jackson Police say a passerby discovered the body near the waterline in Hanging Moss Creek, on Woodway Drive.

Sergeant Roderick Holmes says an autopsy will determine the exact cause of death. 

It's unclear how long the body had been in the creek, but responders have a rough estimate. 

"It does appear that she has been there for at least a couple of days, but again we don't want to speculate at this point. It is obviously under investigation," Holmes tells 3 On Your Side. 

There was some trauma to the body, but police did not release specifics. 

