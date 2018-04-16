Ryan Stanchek named Alcorn State offensive coordinator

Press Release from Alcorn State Sports

Entering his fifth season with the Alcorn State University football program, Ryan Stanchek was elevated to Offensive Coordinator, announced Monday by head coach Fred McNair.



Stanchek spent his first three years at Alcorn as the offensive line coach before being promoted to run game coordinator after the 2016 campaign. The Braves won the SWAC East Division all four years he's coached at Alcorn.



"My family and I are very excited to enter our fifth season representing Alcorn football. I am thankful to Coach McNair for entrusting me with this added responsibility. Coach McNair is a man of tremendous integrity and I am blessed to be a part of his staff," Stanchek said. "We would like to thank the Alcornites for embracing my family with open arms the past five seasons. We, as an offensive staff, are going to find ways to enhance and build upon our past success with clear eyes on our future. We will represent Brave Nation in a positive manner at all times on and off the field and continue to win with class."



Under Stanchek, the Braves have placed offensive linemen on the SWAC All-Conference Teams nine times in four years. He's also mentored five HBCU All-Americans during his tenure including Isaac Sampson, Isekelli Ongosia, Detonio Dade, Timothy Gardner and Kenyon Brantley.



As run game coordinator in 2017, the Braves led the FCS in yards per carry (6.42) and were top-10 in both rushing offense (237.4) and total offense (461.3 ypg). Alcorn led the SWAC in all three categories as the offensive line blocked for De'Lance Turner who broke the school's single-season rushing record with 1,357 yards. That mark was also the second-most in the nation.



"Coach Stanchek has done a tremendous job, not only with our offensive line and protection, but also with our run game. It's not a coincidence that we have numerous offensive linemen and running backs earn postseason honors every year including HBCU All-Americans," said McNair. "I feel good about the direction we're headed and our offense showed a lot of upside this spring."