Firefighter among those injured in Jackson house fire - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Firefighter among those injured in Jackson house fire

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Posted by Ashley Cozzolino, Assignment Editor
Connect
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Two people were injured in a house fire Monday morning in Northwest Jackson.  One of them a firefighter.  It happened at the corner of Oakland Avenue and Shady Oak Street.

Fire investigators said a lit cigarette is to blame.  Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders said that the improper disposal of a cigarette sparked the fire around 9:30 am.  There was extensive damage to the inside.

The injured firefighter and one other person were taken to a local hospital, and Sanders said they are expected to make a full recovery.

