Firefighter among those injured in Jackson house fire

Two people were injured in a house fire Monday morning in Northwest Jackson. One of them a firefighter. It happened at the corner of Oakland Avenue and Shady Oak Street.

Fire investigators said a lit cigarette is to blame. Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders said that the improper disposal of a cigarette sparked the fire around 9:30 am. There was extensive damage to the inside.

The injured firefighter and one other person were taken to a local hospital, and Sanders said they are expected to make a full recovery.

