Expelled Canton high school student arrested after making shooting threats

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
CANTON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

An expelled Canton high school student has been arrested after making shooting threats towards the school.

According to Madison County authorities, the threats were made at Canton HS, Porter Middle School and Goodloe elementary. The student is 16-years-old and is being held at the Yazoo County Youth Detention Center.

The student will not be identified at this time due to being a minor and the Madison County Sheriff's Office said that the student did not have a criminal past.

According to the Canton School District, the threats came throughout the day on Friday and all schools were placed on locked down as a safety precaution.

The FBI, district attorney's office, Madison County Sheriff's Department, Canton Police Department and mayor's office all worked together on this joint investigation. 

The Madison County assistant district attorney said, "We are Madison County and all agencies will come together and we will use everything at our disposal to ensure that our children are taken care of".

