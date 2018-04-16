Holmes Co. man killed in weekend house fire caused by cooking - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Holmes Co. man killed in weekend house fire caused by cooking

HOLMES COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A man was killed in a house fire over the weekend in Holmes County.

21-year-old Davarius Thornton was killed on Saturday morning in a house fire on Double Barrel Road in West. The fire department determined that a cooking accident involving food on a stove started the grease fire. 

Officials say someone poured water on it which only made it worse. 

There was one other man inside the home when the fire started, but he made it out safely. The house was a total loss. 

