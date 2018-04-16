Jackson native Tomekia Reed named Jackson State women's basketball coach

One of the top junior college coaches in Mississippi is getting a Division 1 opportunity. Tomekia Reed was introduced Monday as the Jackson State women's basketball coach.

She returns to Tiger World after a successful three years at Hinds Community College. Reed led the Lady Bulldogs to 47 wins, reaching the NJCAA Region 23 championship game in 2017. She led Hinds to back to back winning seasons in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Reed is no stranger to Jackson State. The Jackson native served as Lady Tigers recruiting coordinator from 2006 to 2009. She's also had assistant coach stops at Southern Miss, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Lafayette, and New Orleans.

"I'm hungry for a championship. I'm hungry for some more hardware," Reed said. "Those stops have definitely prepared me for this moment, and I'm extremely excited for the direction we're heading in. It is my vision to reestablish a championship program. When I was at Jackson State, we set the bar, and that's what I want to re-establish."

JSU president Dr. William Bynum reflected on a big pool of candidates interested in the opening. "We had current head coaches, we had assistants at SEC and other major conference teams. The pool was truly deep. We thought going in that we should have someone who's already been a head coach. That was extremely important. The search committee felt that Coach Reed was head and shoulders above the rest."

