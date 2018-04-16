Ketra Johnson, 45

Ketra Johnson, a 45-year-old black male, died Friday, April 6, 2018, after a shooting at a residence on Keener Avenue, according to Jackson police.

JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers initially responded to a shots fired call in the area.

Upon arrival, Holmes said witnesses directed police to the home where they believed they heard gunfire.

Investigators found Johnson, already deceased, lying in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Holmes said witnesses told police the gunman was a black male with dark complexion, who stands approximately 6'2" tall and weighs 180 pounds.

When the unknown assailant ran away from the scene, witnesses said he was wearing dark-colored workout attire.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

