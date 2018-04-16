2016 stabbing sends man to prison for 15 years

Julian Dodson was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday following the 2016 stabbing of a fellow resident at a mental health facility in Newton County.

Newton County Circuit Court Judge Chris Collins sentenced the 29-year-old to 20 years, with 15 years to serve in the Mississippi Department of Corrections and five years suspended on post-release supervision.

A jury found Dodson guilty on one count of aggravated assault earlier this week for stabbing the resident more than 20 times in the back and neck with a knife. The patient survived the incident.

“This is a case where someone who is mentally ill unfortunately gained access to a weapon and caused harm to another person," Attorney General Jim Hood said. “My office has worked closely with MDOC, local law enforcement and the facility to ensure both the victim and the defendant receive the proper care, including while the defendant serves time for this crime.”

