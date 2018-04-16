Overturned electrical truck causing backup on I-55 north near Br - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Overturned electrical truck causing backup on I-55 north near Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

An overturned electrical truck, registered to Irby Construction, is causing a backup on I-55 north near Brookhaven. 

According to a tweet from MHP Brookhaven, traffic will be diverted onto exit 24. 

If you are traveling to Brookhaven, officials are urging you take Highway 51 until further notice. 

We will update this story as traffic clears.

