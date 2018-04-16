Overturned electrical truck causing backup on I-55 north near Brookhaven

An overturned electrical truck, registered to Irby Construction, is causing a backup on I-55 north near Brookhaven. Source: MHP

According to a tweet from MHP Brookhaven, traffic will be diverted onto exit 24.

Traffic will be diverting onto exit 24 of I55 north bound due to an accident at the 26 mm involving an 18 wheeler. If traveling to Brookhaven, take Highway 51 until further notice. — MHPBrookhaven (@MHPTroopM) April 16, 2018

If you are traveling to Brookhaven, officials are urging you take Highway 51 until further notice.

We will update this story as traffic clears.

