Overturned electrical truck causing backup on I-55 north near Brookhaven

President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.More >>
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.More >>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.More >>
The Greensville County Public School system is investigating an alleged bullying situation that happened on one of its school buses recently involving a young boy.More >>
The Greensville County Public School system is investigating an alleged bullying situation that happened on one of its school buses recently involving a young boy.More >>
The medical examiner is working to determine the man’s cause of death.More >>
The medical examiner is working to determine the man’s cause of death.More >>
South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.More >>
South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.More >>
The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Sunday's prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution that killed seven inmates and left 17 others injured was about territory, contraband, and cell phones within the facility.More >>
The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Sunday's prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution that killed seven inmates and left 17 others injured was about territory, contraband, and cell phones within the facility.More >>