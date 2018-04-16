Project EJECT: Several arrests made last week

The public has been hearing about Project EJECT for several months now.

It's a partnership between federal and local authorities to get the most dangerous criminals off the streets.

They conducted a large operation here in the metro just last week, netting several arrests.

According to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi Mike Hurst, last weeks surge operation by Project EJECT members led to 45 arrests.

They went after gang members, those with outstanding arrest warrants and known sex offenders who violated terms of their supervised release.

"This is what Project EJECT is all about, increased cooperation among our law enforcement to take the worst of the worst off our streets" said Hurst. "And the empowerment of our citizens and our communities through education awareness and assistance."

Project EJECT allows for the swift federal prosecution of criminals, with tougher sentences.

"During the arrests, a number of firearms were seized and several arrested were found to be in possession of ecstacy, marijuana and crystal methamphetamine," said Hurst.

He says the operation was designed to dismantle gangs, remove the criminal element from the streets of Jackson and keep residents safe.

Officers also gathered leads for future cases in their street level sweep.

"You can rest assure we got some great intel this week," said Hurst. "I believe that the intelligence they obtained will help us in future operations in going after the criminal element."

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.