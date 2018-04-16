Cowboy Maloney family thanks JPD - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Cowboy Maloney family thanks JPD

Posted by ShaCamree Gowdy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Cowboy Maloney's website Source: Cowboy Maloney's website
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Cowboy Maloney's main location on Harding Street was broken into Monday morning between between 2:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m.

According to owner Johnny Maloney, Jackson police arrived shortly after and apprehended the suspect who was still in the warehouse.

A physical inventory has not been done yet, but Maloney said because of the quick action of police, it doesn't look like anything was taken.

"On behalf of the Cowboy Maloney family, we want to say 'Thank You!' to the Jackson Police Department," said Maloney.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly