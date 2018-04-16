Expelled student arrested for school shooting threats - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Expelled student arrested for school shooting threats

Posted by Morgan Wagner
Three Canton public schools were on lockdown Friday due to a social media threat. Source: WLBT Three Canton public schools were on lockdown Friday due to a social media threat. Source: WLBT
Jimmie M. Goodloe Elementary School, Huey L. Porter Middle School. Source: WLBT Jimmie M. Goodloe Elementary School, Huey L. Porter Middle School. Source: WLBT
No Weapons Allowed sign located on Canton High School premises. Source: WLBT No Weapons Allowed sign located on Canton High School premises. Source: WLBT
Canton High School. Source: WLBT Canton High School. Source: WLBT
CANTON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Canton High School, Huey Porter Middle School and Jimmie Goodloe Elementary School were all placed on lockdown Friday, April 13, as threats made on social media were posted throughout the day.

"Fortunately, all of this was resolved without injury, without harm," Canton Mayor Dr. William Truly said. "But over the past weekend our community, our city has been under stress and imminent threats."

With the help of the school district and Canton Police Department, Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker says they were able to ensure students safety and locate the boy making the threats.

Since he is a minor being held at the Yazoo County Juvenile Center, we're unable to give his name, but he is a 16-year-old who had been expelled from Canton High School.

"I believe this rose out of a specific incident that frustrated him and he made the threats that he made," Sheriff Tucker said. "We acted on them."

Sheriff Tucker says the suspect does not have a violent or criminal past but he will faces charges of cyber stalking. He will also have a mental health evaluation.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

