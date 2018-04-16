Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finishes 4th at Bristol

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. recorded his best finish of the NASCAR season. The Olive Branch native placed 4th in the Food City 500. Rain on Sunday forced a Monday finish at Bristol. The #17 car was as high as 2nd with 16 laps to go. The result marks his first top-five and first top-ten finish of 2018.
?? So close here @BMSupdates @StenhouseJr - P4@Tbayne6 - P24 pic.twitter.com/ovUXvy9kfu— Roush Fenway Racing (@roushfenway) April 16, 2018
He went for a spin on Sunday, but drove it to P4 on Monday.@BMSupdates was worth the wait for @StenhouseJr. pic.twitter.com/DJYTnzmECQ— NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 16, 2018
Stenhouse moves up to 18th in the Monster Energy Cup Standings. NASCAR's next stop is Richmond. The Toyota Owners 400 is Saturday at 5:30pm, you can watch the race on FOX 40.
