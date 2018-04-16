Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finishes 4th at Bristol - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finishes 4th at Bristol

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. recorded his best finish of the NASCAR season. The Olive Branch native placed 4th in the Food City 500. Rain on Sunday forced a Monday finish at Bristol. The #17 car was as high as 2nd with 16 laps to go. The result marks his first top-five and first top-ten finish of 2018.

Stenhouse moves up to 18th in the Monster Energy Cup Standings. NASCAR's next stop is Richmond. The Toyota Owners 400 is Saturday at 5:30pm, you can watch the race on FOX 40.

