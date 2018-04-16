MDOT steps in to assist with remaining bridge closures across the state

A handful of counties said they won't close the bridges on their own, so MDOT is stepping in to get them closed this week.

A handful of counties said they won't close the bridges on their own, so MDOT is stepping in to get them closed this week.

Time is running out to get the failing bridges around the state closed.

Other counties just can't get to all the bridges fast enough. That's the case in Hinds County where MDOT is assisting.

At street level, blue lights blinked and the last few cars crossed the bridge over Smith Creek on Springridge Road in Hinds County Monday morning. It's located about four miles south of Interstate 20, north of Highway 18.

"What it takes to start moving those pylon out, are those heavy vehicle hitting on those end-bit," explained MDOT Executive Director Melinda McGrath. "So they hit and every time they hit, it's like driving a nail but you're not driving it straight down. You're driving it inward. It's just a matter of time until the pylons shift enough that bridge collapses down on itself."

Truck loads of dirt were dumped on each side of the bridge to keep cars and trucks from trying to avoid the closure.

"Federal law says is if a bridge is unsafe to remain open to traffic, it has to be closed," noted McGrath.

Drivers being rerouted seemed annoyed at first.

"It will inconvenience a lot of people," admitted Patti Warrington.

"I come through here earlier and the bridge was not out, but now it is I see," said Mike Brown.

But their thoughts turned to the risky bridge that they recently traveled over.

"It needs to be fixed I'm sure," conceded Brown. "So, I'm OK with it."

"What if I'd gone and the road had fallen and I'd wrecked my car or someone else," said another passerby. "It's putting everyone in danger."

While safety is the number one priority, funding is also in jeopardy if the bridges don't get closed now.

"If you do not follow this law, then USDOT can sanction your money," explained McGrath. "So, what it means when they sanction your money, they can cut off all federal money coming into the state through USDOT. For us, it's about $500-525 million."

MDOT is hoping to complete the closures this week.

The following list of bridges are closed in Hinds County. Bridges marked in bold are bridges that have been repaired, but will have to close again until the Federal Highway Administration can inspect them.

South Norrell Road Bridge

Bolton Brownsville Road Bridge (1)

Bolton Brownsville Road Bridge (2)

Rosemary Road Bridge

Duke Road Bridge

Cayuga Road Bridge

Betigheimer Road Bridge

Owens Road Bridge

Springridge Road Bridge (1)

Springridge Road Bridge (2)

Lorance Road Bridge

Learned Road Bridge

Alexander Road Bridge (1)

Alexander Road Bridge (2)

Farr Road Bridge (1)

Farr Road Bridge (2)

Clinton Tinnin Road Bridge (1)

Moncure Road Bridge

McClain Road Bridge

Clinton Tinnin Road Bridge (2)

Lanewood Road Bridge

Billy Bell Road Bridge

Tank Road Bridge

Traxler Road Bridge (1)

Traxler Road Bridge (2)

North Chapel Road Bridge

St. Thomas Road Bridge

Myers Road Bridge

East Cox's Ferry Road

Smith Station Road Bridge (1)

Smith Station Road Bridge (2)

Smith Station Road Bridge (3)

Reedtown Road Bridge (1)

Reedtown Road Bridge (2)

Prentiss Crump Road Bridge

Crisler Road Bridge

