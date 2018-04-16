Operation Orange Cone get boost from 1% Sales Tax Fund

The City will increase funds for road work and street resurfacing through the 1-Percent Sales Tax Commission. Source: WLBT

The City of Jackson acknowledges the frustrations of citizens over roads and infrastructure and Monday, the Mayor and Public Works Director announced additional funding to help with repairs.

Operation Orange Cone will be getting a $4 million boost from the city tax fund.

$1 million will go to fixing potholes, while $3 million will be used to repave roadways.

The mayor estimates the need for $2.5 billion in citywide infrastructure repairs.

In April, estimated funds collected for the 1-Percent Sales Tax are around $5.5 million.

"This effort is not an effort that will resolve the majority of the concerns, but it gets us to a much more manageable place as we move the city in a direction that ultimately resolves these issues long term," said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

Public Works Director Robert Miller says the severity of weather this winter made matters worse.

Calls to the 311 Call Center for pavement repairs are up more than 30 percent over this time last year.

The city is unable to keep up with repair demands because there are 28 budgeted positions in the street maintenance department and 16 vacancies.

"More than half of the positions in the paved streets area is vacant," said Miller. "So we are open for business looking to have more people. In the meantime, we are very grateful to the municipal sales tax commission for the $4 million."

Approximately $1.5 million are spent annually on street repaving and infrastructure repairs.

Meanwhile, the city is compiling a list of streets for pothole repair and resurfacing, prioritizing them based on traffic volume, the location of the potholes in the street with focus on busy intersections.

The City will hold an emergency meeting with the 1-Percent Sales Tax Commission April 30 on the street listings.

