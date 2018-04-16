2 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting in Alcorn Co.

The Alcorn County Sheriff's Office and the Farmington Police Department are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left two people dead and one in critical condition in Alcorn County.

Authorities responded to a call at Farmington School Apartments on CR 200 in Farmington at 5:45 p.m.

According to Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell, two victims were pronounced dead at the scene and the third was taken to Magnolia Hospital.

