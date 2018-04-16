New poll shows Sen. Hyde-Smith leading Espy; McDaniel trailing far behind

A new poll commissioned by Y'all Politics shows US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and former Secretary of Agriculture Mike Espy in almost a dead heat for the November 6 election to replace Senator Thad Cochran.

The Triumph Campaigns survey shows State Senator Chris McDaniel and Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton trailing far behind on the 4-way ballot pitting two Democrats against two Republicans.

US Senator Cindy Hyde Smith and former Ag Secretary Mike Espy were essentially tied at 31 percent with state Senator Chris McDaniel from Laurel far behind at 13 percent.

Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton came in at 8 percent.

These results correlate with results from a late March poll released by the Mike Espy campaign showing Espy and Hyde-Smith close with McDaniel trailing. Shelton had not announced for the race at that point.

The poll then narrowed the field to some likely outcomes.

It shows Hyde-Smith leading in a potential runoff between her and Espy 42 percent to 36 percent.

McDaniel trails Espy in a potential runoff 24 percent to 43 percent.

The special election will not have party primaries and is likely to go to a runoff.

CANDIDATE FAVORABILITY

The poll tested favorables and unfavorables for several candidates in both US Senate races.

Roger Wicker 45/26 with 30 percent undecided

Cindy Hyde-Smith 32/16 with 53 percent undecided

Chris McDaniel 17/42 with 41 percent undecided

Mike Espy 36/26 with 38 percent undecided

Jason Shelton 11/11 with 78 percent undecided

This was an automated telephone survey conducted by Triumph Campaigns in which 1,000 self-identified likely general election voters statewide were interviewed.

A survey of this size has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent. This survey was conducted on April 10 and 11.

