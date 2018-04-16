Neighbors in shock after woman's body found in Jackson creek

JPD is investigating the city's 27th homicide of the year. Source: WLBT

As the investigation into the city's 27th homicide continues, residents are fed up with the crime in the capital city and they say the violence must stop.

“We need to stop, we need to slow it down," said one of the residents from Pebble Creek Apartments. "I don't know what can take place. Maybe a curfew."

An unidentified woman's body was found in the Hanging Moss Creek on Woodway Drive Monday morning.

“I walked out, and you can see everything over there,” said resident Dominique Whitfield.

Whitfield also lives at Pebble Creek Apartments and she, along with neighbors, was surprised to hear that a woman's body had been found in a creek near the complex.

“I was taken back," said Whitfield. "A little nervous and scared because I live here with my children.”

“Yes, it kind made me nervous a little bit,” said another complex resident.

Police say it was a passerby discovered the body during the early morning.

“I actually saw the police and the ambulance trucks," said a resident. "I saw them over there and didn't know what was going on."

Sergeant Roderick Holmes says it's hard to determine how long the woman's body had been there.

According to police, how the victim ended up in the creek or the motive behind the killing is still a mystery.

There are reportedly signs of trauma to the body, indicating she may have been assaulted.

“I praying for that person's family, first of all,” said Whitfield.

“What would make a person want to take someone else's life?” another Jackson resident asked.

Residents are also concerned about the safety of their children who live in the area.

“It is very important because there are a lot of children that live in this apartment complex that have to catch the bus at 6:30 or 7:00 in the morning," the resident added.

"We send our children outside the door, we don't want to have to worry about any foul play or something happening to them,” said Whitfield.

