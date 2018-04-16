Mother of alleged rape victim speaks out after suspect given $20,000 bond

20 year-old Dustin McGee, of Brandon has been charged with kidnapping and rape. Source: OPD

The mother of an alleged rape victim is speaking out after the Brandon man accused of attacking her daughter received, what she believes, is a low bond.

We spoke to her by phone, but are not identifying her, as not to identify her daughter.

The mother says she is disappointed and angry, but plans to keep a close eye on this case

A Lafayette County judge set bond at $20,000 for an Ole Miss student accused of kidnapping and raping a freshman at his off campus apartment.

The mother of the alleged victim says that Dustin McGee offered to share an Uber with her daughter after a party on Monday, April 9.

Instead of the dorm, the Uber took the two to McGee's apartment, where she says McGee attacked her daughter once inside.

"She's not super familiar with the streets of Oxford. She doesn't leave campus that terribly often, certainly not driving herself," explained the victim's mother. "When the Uber stopped, she realized they were not on campus, they were at his apartment. He told her she could come inside as it was cold in Oxford last weekend and wait while she called her own Uber."

She says the attack lasted an hour before the victim was able to lock herself in a bathroom until she says McGee passed out and she was able to escape.

"What I would say to other victims -- who I do believe exist of Dustin McGee -- please do come forward, because I intend fully to set an example of that man," added the mother.

The Oxford Police Department commented on WLBT's Facebook post saying others have reached out to them with info or had past encounters with McGee.

If you have any information, please contact the Oxford Police Department at (662) 232-2400.

