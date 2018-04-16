Northwest Rankin safety Jarrian Jones commits to Oklahoma

A Cougar is thinking Boomer Sooner. Northwest Rankin safety Jarrian Jones committed to Oklahoma Monday night.

Keep Negativity to yourself... Im Home. pic.twitter.com/FoePZ5Nokb — Jarrian Jones ?? (@7reasons1k) April 16, 2018

247 Sports has Jones as a four-star recruit. He's ranked as the #13 prospect in Mississippi's 2019 class. He made several big grabs at wide receiver in 2017, including the game winning score against Brandon. OU likes Jarrian's skillset on defense. He's a top 30 safety nationally (#28) in the 2019 class. Jones had three pick-sixes in the 2016 season.

Jarrian chose the Sooners over MSU & Alabama.

