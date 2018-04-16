Former West Virginia QB Pat White to join Alcorn State coaching staff

One of the greatest running quarterbacks in NCAA history will coach on The Reservation. The Natchez Democrat was the first to report that Pat White would join the Alcorn State staff as quarterbacks coach.

Pat confirmed the move on social media Monday night.

Home of the Braves. pic.twitter.com/mLWqU27OoM — Pat White (@P5White) April 16, 2018

White led the Mountaineers to 4 bowl wins including the 2008 Fiesta Bowl upset over Oklahoma. The dual threat finished his college career with 6,051 yards and 56 touchdowns passing and 4,480 yards and 47 touchdowns rushing.

He'll reunite with WVU teammate Ryan Stanchek. Stanchek was promoted to offensive coordinator on Monday morning. White's knowledge plus Noah Johnson's skill plus a top 10 rushing attack could be the ingredients for an even more explosive offense in Lorman.

