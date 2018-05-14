FIRST ALERT FORECAST: storm chances late week; heat by weekend

Warm, muggy flow continues to push in across the state through mid-week. This will afford chances for showers and storms to remain elevated. Expect a mix of clouds and sun Wednesday as chances for storms increase after mid-day. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A disturbance late in the week will help to spark a better chance of scattered storms for Thursday and Friday. Highs will roll back into the 80s Thursday, rebounding into the lower 90s by Friday. The Bermuda ridge to the east of us will muscle back in for the upcoming weekend – pushing rain chances back down and temperatures up. Feels like temperatures will likely go up – past 105° during this time frame.



