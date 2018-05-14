FIRST ALERT FORECAST: typical June pattern ahead

Moisture will roll in to central Mississippi from the Gulf of Mexico; coupled with a weak disturbance will help to spark scattered showers and storms amid a variably cloudy sky. Expect highs to top out in the upper 80s to near 90°. A gusty storm or two can't be ruled out and a few of storms may have some staying power after sunset – outside of that, expect partly clear skies with lows in the lower 70s.



Tuesday's rain chances will have a slower jump; a mix of clouds and sun with highs in lower 90s. The latter half of the week will feature an open flow off the Gulf, helping to bolster daily rain chances and 'oppressive' humidity levels. Highs will top out near 90°. A ridge of high pressure will try edge eastward through the upcoming weekend, attempting to bring rain chances down a bit – but there will still be chances present each day.



In the tropics - all is quiet this week, with no areas of note through the next five days, though we are keeping our eye on the western Caribbean into next week.



