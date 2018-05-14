FIRST ALERT: summer heat, humidity crank up

As Alberto exits the region with its clouds and rain; it will leave behind its tropical air mass over the region. Expect a mostly to partly sunny day with a few isolated showers and storms by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s – heat indices close to 100°.



The forecast will generally be set on repeat with mostly to partly sunny skies – though the bigger story will be the oppressive heat and humidity. Expect highs to top out in the lower to middle 90s; heat indices through Sunday will run between 100-105° each day. Rain chances will run on the lower end; though we can't rule out a few storms bubbling up during the afternoon hours.



A weak front will slide through on Sunday, helping to ease the humidity and heat levels some by early next week.



