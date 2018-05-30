Henderson proud of Bulldogs so far this season

The Bulldogs face off against Oklahoma in the Tallahassee Region of the NCAA tournament. This season the team was like a sour patch kid. Started on a sour note after losing Andy Cannizaro, but got sweeter through the season with some tough wins.

This is the first Mississippi State team since 1996 to lose the first three games of the season and make the NCAA Tournament.

Coach Gary Henderson has been around the SEC for years, and has the resume to get the Bulldogs over the hump. He's feels credit is due for the men in maroon. Especially with the kind of season they had.

"I think the thing you got to focus on rather than what you weren't able to do, is what you were able to do. We were able to step up against the best people in the country, and play really well, really competitive, played with a lot of confidence, won close games. Really proud of our effort against those clubs," said Henderson.

The former 2012 SEC Coach of the Year at one time averaged 30 wins a season while with Kentucky and has done the same at the helm at MSU.

