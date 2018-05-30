Southern Miss has faced Dallas Baptist before in NCAA Regionals

Most wins in school history, first time hosting regionals as the one seed, and lots of broken records. 2017 was the best season in Golden Eagle history. But can Southern Miss get over the hump to Super Regionals in 2018?

The Conference USA champions will be in Fayetteville against Dallas Baptist, a familiar foe for Scott Berry. Last time they played against each other was when MLB slugger Brian Dozier was still in Hattiesburg.

"We actually did back when Dozier was here. I don't remember actually what year. I think it was 08 maybe. It wasn't nine. It was eight. We made a trip out there and played a three-game series so very familiar with their program. Certainly has changed since then. It's been on the national scene for a while. They've done a lot of great things in their program to get where they are to," said Berry.

USM faces the 40-19 Dallas Baptist Patriots this Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN3.

