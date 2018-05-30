One arrested, guns seized from Brookhaven park

By: Josh Carter

One man was arrested and several guns were seized from a Brookhaven park Tuesday night.

According to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, officers were called to the park because residents claimed they heard gunshots being fired in the area.

Police arrived at the park around 5:45 p.m. and found a group of five or six people (some kids) walking around.

Officers confiscated two of the weapons from one of the adults who was with the group of kids. The adult was arrested and charged with concealing a weapon.

Several others were brought into the police department for questioning.

Police are working to investigate if the weapons were stolen.

The firearms that were confiscated include: five semi-automatic handguns, one revolver pistol and one 12 gauge shotgun.

The investigation is ongoing. We will update the story as we get more information.

