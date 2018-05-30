Murder suspect escapes from Raymond Detention Center

According to Major Pete Luke, a murder suspect escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond Tuesday.

Luke said that 23-year-old Roddrick Raheem Jones of Jackson escaped Tuesday night through a hole in the wall that went up thought the chase and out of the roof.

Jones was discovered missing shortly after breakfast Wednesday during the morning headcount.

In an interview Wednesday, Sheriff Mason said,

"You got a guy that's escaped that's been charged with murder and aggravated assault and everybody needs to be concerned...We got a guy who has killed somebody. Who's to say he won't do it again?"

Jones was arrested in September of 2017 for the murder of 30-year-old Kendrick Hughes. Three people were shot on Rebel Woods Drive on Sunday, September 17 around 2:00 p.m. The shootings happened at the Pine Ridge Gardens Apartment on Rebel Woods Drive in Jackson.

Hinds County investigators and U.S. Marshals are working together to find Jones. According to Sheriff Mason, they are combing both the inside and outside of the jail to see how he got out.

Sheriff Jones says that he was being housed in the older pods inside the jail. He had been in the jail for approximately 200 days before he escaped.

The sheriff confirmed that he will be facing additional charges when he is captured.

If you have any information on Jones' whereabouts, please contact the Hinds County Sheriff's Office or CrimeStoppers.

We will update this story as soon as we know more.

