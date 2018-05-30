FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-55 south at Gallman exit had traffic stopped for an hour

Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.More >>
The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.More >>
A four-year-old girl was killed after a shooting Tuesday night in LaPlace. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about shots fired in the 100 block of Joe Parquet Circle.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Dickson woman has been charged in connection with the death of a Dickson County deputy on Wednesday morning.More >>
Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...More >>
A warning from the FBI..Reboot your router to stop Russian-Linked malware.More >>
In lower Puna, there's no rest for the weary.More >>
