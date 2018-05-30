FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-55 south at Gallman exit had traffic stopped for an hour

Wednesday afternoon just before 3 p.m., MHP responded to a 3 vehicle crash on I-55 just south of Crystal Springs in Copiah County. The crash involved a Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Terrain, and an 18-Wheeler.

Preliminary reports indicate that 18-wheeler was southbound in the construction zones, where traffic was down to one lane. The 18-wheeler jackknifed as it was attempting to slow for traffic and collided with a GMC Terrain and the Chevrolet Tahoe.

The driver of the 18-wheeler and the GMC Terrain were checked on the scene and the driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe was transported to UMMC with unknown injuries. Traffic was stopped for an hour, but the crash has been cleared and the roadway is open.

