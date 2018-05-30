Man shot and killed inside Fayette home

54-year-old Ernest Lee Felton, of Franklin County, was found shot to death inside his Fayette home.

According to Jefferson County Coroner Ricky McDonald, police were called to the home on Knapp Street at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday.

It appears that the man had one gunshot wound to his body.

No one else was home at the time his body was found.

There are no suspects or leads in this investigation.

The body has been sent to the crime lab for an autopsy.

