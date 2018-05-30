Kids won't be bored with unique summer programs

School's out for the summer and what will the kids do? Here are a few different options parents may consider to keep the kids busy this summer.

"I want the kids to be able to bring something home and use it," said Will Booth who is making a ceramic pot at the Mississippi Craft Center.

The pottery instructor will be holding classes for five and older attending the Creative Craft Camp and Summer Classes.

Starting June 11 there are week-long classes from $185.00 and up for pottery, mosaics, wheeling, blacksmithing and for the first time enameling and jewelry making.

"This is a great way to start and to help these kids learn that they can too be craftsmen in the future," said Sheri Cox with the MS Craft Center. "It's taught by actual members of the craftsman's guild. so what better way for a child to learn from a master craftsman".

Jackson State University offers more than 30 summer camps for ages four to 18. June 4- August 3 more than 1,700 kids will attend programs in academics, STEM, theater, sports, arts, music and more.

Sessions range from free to up to $355.00 depending on the course.

The Mississippi Museum of Art offers half-day classes Monday - Friday for $175.00 and full day classes for $250.00 for non-members. Museum members receive a 15% discount.

Three to 17-year-olds take in the art in the galleries before getting to work on their own creations.

"Everything from mixing colors to learning about how to make clay sculptures and even some STEAM courses. Which is science, technology and engineering, art and math," said Museum School Coordinator and teacher McKenzie Drake.

Also starting June 4th Camp Hope, a free eight-week program for children at the old YMCA on Farish Street. We Will Go Ministries will offer faith-based programs, activities, and sports Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.