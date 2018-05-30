Jackson woman warns against dognappers after family pet is allegedly held for ransom

Leisa Stephens is reunited again with her best friend and beloved family member Sadie and she is excited about it. Source: WLBT

Leisa Stephens says her dog was stolen and held for ransom. She was expected to pay hundreds of dollars to get her back and now, she wants to warn other dog owners to be on the lookout for dognappers.

“Look at her. She is beautiful,” said Stephens.

“It's a miracle," she said. "It's my miracle.”

Two weeks ago, Sadie was in the backyard of Stephens' home in Fondren when she suddenly went missing.

“Within 15 minutes, this dog vanished with the door wide open,” said Stephens.

That when she reached out to her neighbor Suzanne Hickox for help.

“We got in my car and drove around everywhere and we did for nine days,” said Hickox.

“I kept saying somebody stole her," said Stephens. "That was my biggest fear.”

Days later, her fears were confirmed.

Stephens says she began getting bizarre phone calls from a woman claiming she and her husband had the dog.

“She finally called the last time and said to be outside Piggly Wiggly’s parking lot in two minutes,” explained Stephens.

Desperate to get her dog back, she grabbed some money, jumped in car with her neighbor and met the couple in the parking lot.

“I'm crying, and I said I will give you $100 for my dog," said Stephens. "She is then translating to him in Spanish and he is becoming angry and she says 'ma'am, he wants the dog'.”

Stephens offered more money, but then got fed up and took matters into her own hands.

“I reached over, jerked the door open really fast, and I dove into the backseat and I grabbed Sadie and I was able to get her in my arms,” said Stephens.

She still ended up giving the dognappers $300.

Stephens says she has Jackson police on alert, but also wants other dog owners in the Jackson-Fondren area to keep their pets close.

“I hope they will please believe me that there is dog napping ring in Jackson," said Stephens. "They don't want a reward. They are going to force you to buy your dog back.”

