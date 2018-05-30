JPD officer accused of excessive force against teen fired - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD officer accused of excessive force against teen fired

A Jackson police officer accused of using excessive force against 19-year-old John Knight III has been fired, according to Interim JPD Chief Anthony Moore. 

The Knight family has been vocal on social media saying they want justice after their son, a student at Callaway High School, was stopped by an officer near County Line Road, pulled from his car, punched in the face, with a gun held to his head.

Chief Moore called a press conference Wednesday and identified the officer as Vincent Lampkin.

"Under no circumstances will the City of Jackson tolerate excessive force or knowingly allow acts of injustice against the residents of the city of Jackson," said Moore.

Dennis Sweet, attorney for John Knight III, released a statement saying, 

The Jackson Police Department has not contacted me. If in fact the investigation is complete, I would like to see the report and discuss it with my client. What happened to John Knight III was more than misconduct, it was a crime.

