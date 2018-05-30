Woman gives birth at Jackson abortion clinic - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Woman gives birth at Jackson abortion clinic

Posted by Howard Ballou, News Anchor
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Women don't go to abortion clinics to HAVE babies, but that's what happened at Jackson Women's Health Organization Wednesday.

A woman came in for the procedure and complained of back pain. During a preliminary examination, the doctor noticed blood and discovered the woman was actually in labor about to give birth. 

By the way, it is a girl and both baby and mother are just fine.

