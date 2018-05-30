Jackson police officer fired after charges of excessive force

A Jackson police officer has lost his badge after charges of using excessive force. In a news conference Wednesday night at JPD headquarters Chief Anthony Moore makes the announcement following an investigation.

Pictures were shared by the father of 19-year-old John Knight, III, on Facebook. Knight accused Jackson Police officer Vincent Lampkin of throwing him to the ground, putting his foot on his neck and head leaving him with bruises and abrasions. He says the officer also pulled his firearm and put it against his head.

Knight says he was never told why he was pulled over off I-55 near County Line Road. His charges led to an investigation and this announcement at a press conference Wednesday night.

"The City of Jackson has taken the appropriate action to ensure the just treatment and safety of all of our residents," said Chief Moore. "The officer involved, Vincent Lampkin, has been terminated."

Chief Moore says the decision to fire Lampkin follows an extensive investigation.

"Under no circumstances will the City of Jackson tolerate excessive force or knowingly allow acts of injustice against the residents of the City of Jackson”, added Chief Moore.

Chief Moore did not take questions after making the statement.

The Knight family has hired attorney Dennis Sweet. Lampkin had been on administrative leave since the complaint was filed earlier this month.

Attorney Dennis Sweet, III released this statement Wednesday night:

"The Jackson Police Department has not contacted me. If in fact, the investigation is complete, I would like to see the report and discuss it with my client. What happened to John Knight the third was more than misconduct, it was a crime."

