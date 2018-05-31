Rebels get "Kudos" from Bianco

Ole Miss baseball had the number one recruiting class in 2016. This year is that class' first NCAA Tournament.

Coach Mike Bianco understands the hype behind that rank, but also recognizes the SEC grind that got them into the tournament.

"You know a lot of expectations put on those guys last year and now you know that you look at it, maybe deserving so. When you look at the way those guys played this year, they worked really hard and were able to handle it. This league will humble you, it will make you grow up in a hurry. Kudos to them for all the work they put in, in the summer, last fall with Mike Clement and coach Laferty and both on the mound and the plate and put together a really good year," said Bianco.

