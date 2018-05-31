Shasta Averyhardt & Rickey Young part of 2018 class of JSU Sports Hall of Fame

Press Release from Jackson State Athletics

The Jackson State Division of Athletics announced today that 10 former student-athletes and supporters will be enshrined at the 31stAnnual Sports Hall of Fame, September 28, 2018.

2018 Class

Shasta Averyhart- Women’s Golf

Kevin Dent- Football

A.J. Montacions- Men’s Golf

Narah Oatis- Supporter

Tera Sheriff- Women’s Basketball

Eric Strothers- Men’s Basketball

M.C. Taylor- Football

John Walker- Football

Latrenda Watson- Softball

Rickey Young- Football

