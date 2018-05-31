Shasta Averyhardt & Rickey Young part of 2018 class of JSU Sports Hall of Fame

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Press Release from Jackson State Athletics
The Jackson State Division of Athletics announced today that 10 former student-athletes and supporters will be enshrined at the 31stAnnual Sports Hall of Fame, September 28, 2018.
2018 Class
Shasta Averyhart- Women’s Golf
Kevin Dent- Football
A.J. Montacions- Men’s Golf
Narah Oatis- Supporter
Tera Sheriff- Women’s Basketball
Eric Strothers- Men’s Basketball
M.C. Taylor- Football
John Walker- Football
Latrenda Watson- Softball
Rickey Young- Football
