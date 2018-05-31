USM sticking with script ahead of Dallas Baptist

If it's not broke, then why fix it? A mentality that coach Scott Berry and the Golden Eagles have coming into their Friday match up against Dallas Baptist.

The Patriots won their conference and are club that has flown under the radar. But that doesn't ruffle the feathers of the Eagles.

"No I don't think anything different than what we normally do. I think we stated what makes us win. You know we concentrate on our strengths. And we've talked about what we can control and what you can't control all year long. From opponent, to weather, to RPI, to atmosphere. All those things are insignificant to what we're trying to do, and that's to win the game of baseball," said Berry.

The Golden Eagles play in the Fayetteville, and play against the Patriots at 7 p.m. on ESPN3.

