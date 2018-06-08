Husband charged in deaths of Madison County mother and daughter

The husband and stepfather of a woman and her daughter found dead inside a Madison County home has been arrested and charged with their murders.

Walter Simpson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of arson and one count of felon in possession of a deadly weapon. He is being held with no bond at the Madison County Detention Center pending an initial court appearance.

Forty-five-year-old Falonda Simpson and her daughter is 21-year-old Davonda Washington were found dead inside a home on Crown Road in Camden on Tuesday night.

READ MORE: Mother, daughter found dead in Mississippi home

Family members said that Simpson returned home and found the two women on the floor covered in blood. They also say it appeared someone tried to burn the bodies.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.