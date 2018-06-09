Wife: Husband unarmed when he was shot three times by Madison Co. Sheriff's deputy

Michael Renfroe's widow said her husband was unarmed when he was shot by a Madison Co. deputy Friday night. Source: WLBT

A man was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting Friday night in Madison County. His wife says he was unarmed when the deputy shot him three times.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting that happened at around 10 pm that night.

According to Madison County officials, they received a report of a suspected robber in the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled over. Amanda and her husband of 10 years, Michael Renfroe, were driving home from a camping trip on Old Natchez Trace Road, when she said they decided to turn around...a decision that will haunt Amanda for the rest of her life.

"A staff stick. You know what that is," said Amanda. "He was swinging it out of the window, playing with it, and he dropped it."

Amanda said her husband dropped the stick out of the window and kept driving, but decided to turn around for it.

That's when the couple allegedly got pulled over.

"He got out of the truck and he walked towards the back of the truck to go find it," Amanda said.

According to Amanda, a deputy then pulled behind the truck without his lights on.

"They told him to stop and he didn't know who it was because they didn't have any blue lights on so he kept walking to get his staff," she said.

According to Amanda, that's when the deputy tased her husband.

"He fell and hit the ground and that's when I jumped out of the truck because I heard him holler," she said.

She says her husband tried to turn over to get off of his stomach where he had been tased.

"He flipped over into the grass and that's when the cop seen him move and shot him in the side of his stomach. And the cop shot him in his solar flex and shot him in the other side of his stomach," added Amanda.

She told us it all happened so fast, in about 45 seconds. Back up police and the fire department arrived, but Amanda said her husband was already dead.

"This is how happy of a person he was," Amanda said with tears in her eyes. "He was a real happy person. He loved everybody."

The Madison County Sheriff's Department would not release any additional information.

