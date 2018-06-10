Mississippi State beats Vanderbilt in extras to advance to College World Series

The Rally Banana will have one more destination: Omaha.

Mississippi State scored 4 runs in the 11th inning to beat Vanderbilt 10-6 in Game 3 of the Nashville Super Regional. The Bulldogs head to the College World Series for the first time since 2013.

Tanner Allen doubled down the right field line in the top of the 11th to give MSU a 7-6 lead. Justin Foscue drew a bases loaded walk. Luke Alexander drove home two more with a single.

?? DOG ?? PILE ??



For the ??th time in program history, and first since 2013, @HailStateBB is headed to the College World Series! pic.twitter.com/1QRBJ8GAv8 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 11, 2018

The folks with the Rally Llama rallied from 3 runs down to force extras. Pat DeMarco cut it to 6-4 with a solo HR. Ethan Paul tied the game in one swing. His two-run blast made it a 6 all ballgame.

Jake Mangum gave MSU the lead in the top of the 9th with a RBI double. The Bulldogs tacked on two more runs to take a 6-3 lead.

Mississippi State will face Washington in the first game of the College World Series.

“It’s been really unusual.” — Gary Henderson on what it has been like so far wearing the interim head coach tag. pic.twitter.com/anLKHGijac — Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) June 11, 2018

“Why wouldn’t we blow a lead and win it in extra innings?” — Jake Mangum



Perfect way to describe MSU’s season if you ask me. — Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) June 11, 2018

Nashville Super Regional

All Times Central

Mississippi State 10, Vanderbilt 8

Vanderbilt 4, Mississippi State 3

Mississippi State 10, Vanderbilt 6

- Bulldogs advance to College World Series

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.