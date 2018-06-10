Two suspects in Madison auto burglaries arrested in Louisiana

The Louisiana State Police arrested two women who are suspects in a string of auto burglaries, including several in Mississippi, and the metro area.

Several items of interest were located inside the vehicle to include a stolen license plate from Southaven Mississippi.

The two females are suspected of being involved in additional auto burglaries in the metro area and investigators with the Madison Police Department are working with the Louisiana State Police and the respective jurisdictions to arrange the transfer of the two females back to the State of Mississippi where they will face multiple charges to include Accessory to Auto Burglary.

On June 08, at 6:12 a.m., the Madison Police Department responded to The Club Fitness Center located at Hwy 51.

The call was in reference to three auto burglaries that had occurred at this location. Investigators determined that one of the stolen credit cards from this location was being used at the Kroger’s Grocery Store located on Spillway Road.

With the assistance of the Reservoir Police Department, investigators determined that a white female and a black female had entered the business and purchased gift cards with the stolen credit cards. Further investigation determined that the same females had also entered the Kroger located on Colony Crossing.

A vehicle description and tag number were developed. With the assistance of several law enforcement agencies throughout the State of Mississippi and the State of Louisiana, the suspect vehicle was located in Shreveport Louisiana. The Louisiana State Police took the two females into custody. They are identified as Skylyne Vincetta Morales and Whitney Nalls.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.