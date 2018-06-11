International Ballet Competition bringing in tourism

Sunday night, the International Ballet Competition officially kicked off in the capital city. Jackson hosts the competition every four years, and this year the city is looking to bring in some revenue through the competition.

In 2014, more than 35 thousand people attended the performances and special events, generating more than 12 million dollars for the city of Jackson. The event only takes place in four places in the world. Jackson is one of those places. That means that Jackson, for one week has the best dancers and choreographers in the world.

The executive director of the competition, Mona Nicholas, sees the level of foot traffic the event can bring.

"This competition puts Jackson, Mississippi on the world map and we have over 40,000 ticket buyers that will come to our 17 performances," said Nicholas. "So while these visitors are here from different states and different countries, they are eating in our restaurants, sleeping in our hotels, and shopping at our malls. And the economic impact during the 2014 competition was over $12 million. So we expect for it to be at least that."

